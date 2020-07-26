Ferro hopes Duterte will thank police, security forces on 4th SONA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Commendation for the commitment of the men in uniform in their efforts of helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is one of the things that Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is hoping to hear in the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte, on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Read more: PRO-7: Stricter checkpoints for Duterte’s SONA on Monday

According to Ferro, the security force including the police, military, Bureau of Fire and other frontliners, have been of great help maintaining peace in the community amid the battle against the virus.

“Imagine kung walay police and military during the quarantine, what will happen?” said Ferro.

(Imagine if there will be no police and the military during the quarantine, what will happen?)

Ferro said that although there were many critics regarding the increase of security forces during the quarantine period, he said it had kept the community safer.

He said he was confident that the President would be able to thank them for the extra effort they would put in their work and duties as frontliners.

The accomplishments of the Police especially in line with the programs of the President is also another topic Ferro will also look forward of the SONA.

He said that despite the extra work given to the police during the pandemic, they were still able to perform regular tasks as well as relentless anti-criminal operations.

Ferro said that it was also another commendable action done by the Police that would deserve recognition.

“I believe he will commend the law enforcements particularly the Philippine National Police, for really working hard to implement one of his priority programs,” said Ferro./dbs