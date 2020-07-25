PRO-7: Stricter checkpoints for Duterte’s SONA on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) are preparing for the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte, which will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, told the reporters in a phone interview this afternoon, July 25, that there would be stricter checkpoints on the day of the SONA, and the PRO-7 policemen were tasked to make sure that mass gatherings on the day would be dispersed as such activity was still prohibited amid the pandemic.

“We are still on MECQ and GCQ and public gathering is still prohibited. Bawal yan. Mass protest is still prohibited,” said Ferro.

Ferro said if there would indeed be groups who would show up for protest on Monday, the policemen would exercise maximum tolerance before dispersal, but if the groups would continue to insist on their decision to protest despite being reprimanded by the police, then they would be brought to the police station and would face charges.

Ferro also warned schools and university administrators of being sent a show-cause order if there would be cases where they would allow protest inside their grounds despite the prohibition on mass gathering.

“We will ask them to explain or we will show them a show-cause order why they allowed such activity,” said Ferro.

However, Ferro said that he was confident that cause-oriented groups in Cebu would follow the law and enforcing the law on them would not be necessary if they would be heeding the prohibition implemented during these times./dbs