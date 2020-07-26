COVID-19 cases in CV up by 204; active cases now at 7,458

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now 7,458 active cases of the coronavirus disease in Central Visayas after the Department of Health (DOH-7) reported 204 additional infections on Sunday, July 26. The total number of confirmed cases has also hiked 15,404.

The additional cases include 83 from Cebu City, 45 from Lapu-Lapu City, 45 from Cebu province, 33 from Mandaue City, and four each for the provinces of Negros Oriental and Bohol.

Siquijor remains free from COVID-19.

The region also logged 162 new recoveries, half of which are from Cebu province; 43 are from Cebu City; 21 are from Mandaue City; 16 from Lapu-Lapu City, and one from Bohol.

Cebu City remains to have the most number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 8,739 confirmed cases, of which 3,360 are active. It has so far recorded 4,914 recoveries with 465 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Cebu province, meanwhile, is already at 2,992 or only 8 persons away from hitting the 3,000-mark. Its active cases, however, has slightly decreased despite the 35 additional cases after logging 81 recoveries.

Negros Oriental, with four new cases, now has a total COVID-19 count of 99, of which 48 cases remain active. It has 49 recoveries and two deaths.

Bohol province, with 4 new infections and 1 new recovery, now has 80 confirmed cases, with 28 active cases, 49 recoveries, and three deaths./dbs