P340K shabu seized; 2 high value individuals nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men, who were listed as high value individuals (HVI) in the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) drug watchlist, were arrested in a police buy-bust operation in Barangay Yati, Liloan, Cebu at 4 p.m. today, July 26, 2020.

The suspects were identified as Francis Anton To-ong, 31, a resident of the area; and Michael John Lim, 34, from Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Confiscated from the two suspects were small to large packs of suspected shabu in a sealed-heat transparent plastic which has an estimated weight of 50 grams, which is worth P340,000.

Reports from Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the CPPO, revealed that To-ong was the original subject of the operation and was put under surveillance for almost a month before the operation was conducted.

To-ong was said to be elusive and careful with who he transacts.

Initial investigation of personnel of PIU showed that To-ong was said to be able to dispose at least 300 grams of illegal drugs per week.

His disposal areas are said to be from Compostela, Danao City, Liloan and would sometimes also transact within Mandaue City and Cebu City areas.

As of this time, PIU personnel continue to question To-ong and Lim to get more information about their background and the drug group they possibly belonged to.

Violation of section 5 and 11 or selling and possession of illegal drugs under Republic Act 9165 known as Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, are the cases being prepared to be filed against the two suspects./dbs