Cash Aid Program: Cebu City starts screening of LSIs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced this Wednesday, July 29, that the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Service (DSWS) is now accepting applications for the release of cash aid to Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs).

“We understand the difficult plight of locally stranded individuals in Cebu City. Rest assured that we are doing our best to get you home as soon as possible,” Labella said.

However, the release of the aid is “subject to the guidelines on the implementation of the LSIs financial assistance,” the mayor said in an advisory which he posted on his Facebook page this morning.

The mayor’s advisory said that qualified LSIs could avail of one-time assistance amounting to as much as P5, 000 to especially take care of their travel cost. The amount that will be released to them will be determined based on the DSWS assessment.

Initially, LSIs who are returning to the southern and northern parts of Cebu province are set to avail of cash assistance ranging from P1, 000 to P1, 500 while those who are going home to other parts of the Visayas could get P1, 500 to P3, 000.

LSIs who are going home to parts of Luzon and Mindanao could get cash aid of P3, 000 to P5, 000, the advisory said.

To avail of the city’s cash aid program, LSIs are advised to submit a valid Identification Card that would show his/her hometown address, a copy of the travel authority issued by the Philippine National Police, and a certification issued by the barangay in Cebu City where he/she is currently residing.

Documents that are in PDF form are to be emailed to [email protected] The applicants are also advised to signify through email if they would need transportation in going to and from the DSWS office in Barangay Labangon.

“Walk-ins will not be entertained,” the advisory reads.

Those with complete documentation will then be scheduled for an interview with DSWS to determine if they qualify for the city’s cash aid.

“After the interview and assessment, financial assistance will be provided to the qualified LSI. Claiming of financial aid will be confirmed through email and will be released on scheduled dates,” it added.