PH logs 3,954 new COVID-19 cases—IATF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded on Thursday the highest single day increase with 3,954 new cases, according to a resolution by the government’s COVID-19 task force.

“On July 30, 2020, there are a total of Three Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty-Four (3,954) reported new cases in the Philippines,” Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ Resolution No. 60 read.

This brings the total caseload in the entire country to 89,090.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said it will release the COVID-19 case bulletin at 7:30 p.m.