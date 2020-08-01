Girl, 4, among 36 new COVID cases in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A four-year-old girl from Barangay Cambaro was among the 36 new cases of the coronavirus disease that were reported in Mandaue City on Friday, July 31.

This brings to a total of 1, 834 the city’s COVID-19 cases. However, only 738 of these remain as active cases, said an advisory from the City Public Information Office (PIO).

The city also recorded 33 recoveries, all coming from the barangays, on the same day, the PIO said.

New Cases

As of Friday, Mandaue City also recorded 1,014 recoveries and 82 deaths.

“[The] statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis. It is a consolidation of Covid-related deaths. This is because Covid deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates,” the PIO said.

Meanwhile, the bulk of Mandaue City’s new cases, totaling to 7, come from Barangay Looc. The rest were reported in Barangays Cabancalan – 6, Cambaro – 3, Tabok – 3, Canduman – 3, Alang-Alang – 2, Maguikay – 2, Casuntingan – 2, Jagobiao – 2, Tipolo – 1, Subangdaku – 1, Umapad – 1, Paknaan – 1, Basak – 1, and Pagsabungan – 1.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” PIO said.