Fines await Cebu port protocol violators – CPA

MOALBOAL, Cebu – Fines ranging from P200 to P1, 000 await individuals who are caught violating health and safety protocols imposed by the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) as a deterrence against the spread of the coronavirus disease in any of the Cebu ports.

“This is to reiterate our commitment to enforcing our port health and safety practices and protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and compel all port users to strictly comply with the safety guidelines,” General Manager Leonilo Miole was quoted saying in a CPA advisory.

“We will also deploy our Safe Distancing Marshals and Port Police Officers to effectively enforce the guidelines in all ports under the administration of CPA,” Miole added.

Travelers are expected to crowd especially the ports of Cebu City this Saturday, August 1, as the city’s general community quarantine (GCQ) status also starts.

Wanting to properly manage port operations during the resumption of passenger travels, CPA issued on July 24 Administrative Order No. 03 which sets “Port Guidelines on Health and Safety Practices to Prevent the Transmission of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and providing penalties or fines thereof.”

Provisions of AO No. o3 that includes the need to observe social distancing, wearing of face masks, temperature check, disinfection, and handwashing, among others, apply to CPA employees, passengers, ship personnel, and other guests.

“The said AO prohibits any person for not wearing a face mask or improper wearing of face mask inside the port area, crowding or non-observance of social distancing, refusal to undergo temperature check, refusal to properly wash or disinfect hands prior to entering any offices or port facility, spreading false information or fake news related to COVID-19 that may cause panic among port users and port clients and refusal to comply with any directives of the Authority and other law enforcement agents on the observance of proper health and safety protocols inside the port premises,” the AO reads.

AO No. 03 also provides fines that will be imposed on violators. First-time offenders will be asked to pay a fine of P200 while P500 will be imposed on second-time violators. A hefty fine of P1, 000 will be imposed for the third offense. / dcb