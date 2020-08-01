LSIs told to prepare travel documents before going to Cebu City ports

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Make sure to prepare your travel documents before you head for the ports of Cebu City.

“Those with incomplete requirements will not be allowed entry in our ports, this is in compliance to the provisions of the National Task Force Order 2020-02 on the Operational Guidelines on the Management of Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) and to prevent terminal congestion given the required 50% capacity restrictions set by the COVID-19 Interagency TaskForce,” said Cebu Port Authority (CPA) General Manager Leonilo Miole.

“We also appeal to the LGUs in Cebu to ensure that the LSIs that they transport to the port have complete travel documents as required, otherwise, they shall not be allowed to enter the port. This is to avoid persons being stranded in the port,” he added.

Miole issued his reminders as CPA, its partner agencies, and the Cebu City government prepare for the resumption of travels for Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs), repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR).

Cebu City will now be operating under more relaxed quarantine regulations after the city was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting on Saturday, August 1.

“This is a welcome development and we are happy that our LSIs can finally return back to their hometowns after being stranded here for three months or more, our only appeal is for them to strictly comply with all the necessary requirements and to follow all port safety protocols at all times,” Miole said.

In an advisory, CPA said that all travelers will be required to present the following documents:

medical certificate issued by the Health Officer of the city or municipality where they came from

travel authority issued by the Philippine National Police (PNP)

Letter of Acceptance issued by the Local Chief Executive of the receiving local government unit

a boat ticket

valid ID or any official document that sufficiently identifies the passenger

These documents will be checked prior to their entry at the port’s main entrances located in Pier 1 and 3 in Cebu City.

In the absence of any of the said documents, travelers will not be allowed to enter the port area, he said.

“We are now requiring all LSIs to present their Letter of Acceptance together with the above-mentioned requirements to avoid passengers from being stranded here in our port terminals because their LGU of destination refuses to accept them. Individuals reporting for work will also need to present their company ID and Certificate of Employment issued by their employers” Miole was quoted in the CPA advisory.

In an earlier advisory, the Cebu City government also asked LSIs to purchase their boat tickets ahead of their scheduled date of travel.

Ones inside the port area, travelers will also be asked to comply with CPA regulations to ensure the observance of health and safety protocols.

The CPA advisory said that incoming passengers will be boarded on buses that will be provided by the CPA and the Cebu City government on their way to the staging area that is located at the back of the Malacañang sa Sugbu where they will be made to undergo health checks by the Cebu City Quick Response Team (QRT).

“For passengers coming from Manila, the designated staging area is at Gate 6 (Berth 11) with tents, power supply, flushing and swabbing stations installed and facilitated by the Cebu City Government,” the advisory said.

While at their designated staging areas, travelers will also be made to wait for the LGU buses that will pick them up and transport them to their hometowns or residences.

“No private cars shall be allowed to pick up incoming passengers except those with clearance from the city or municipal government,” the advisory said.

The presence of well-wishers, welcome parties, and those who do not have a legitimate business is also prohibited.