CPA orders all ports in Cebu to implement strict COVID-19 prevention measures

CEBU CITY—The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has directed all ports in Cebu to implement strict prevention measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

CPA general manager Leonilo Miole issued this directive following the confirmation from Department of Health (DOH) of new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the country to 35.

Miole has instructed all port managers to enforce a body temperature check for every passenger who enters the terminal through a non-contact thermometer and to ensure provision of soaps in all port comfort rooms and alcohol-based hand sanitizers in payment counters, main entrances, office doors, passenger’s terminal walkways and pre-departure areas.

COVID-19 information sheets and other IEC materials from DOH were also installed and posted in Cebu base ports and subports to help raise public awareness about the virus.

“CPA continues to closely coordinate with our partner agencies especially with DOH in putting into place various frontline defense to prevent the possible entry of the virus in Cebu province via our ports. In fact, we already requested DOH Regional Office 7 to deploy medical officers and provide a standby ambulance in our ports,” said Miole.

Earlier, the CPA had designated temporary isolation rooms and holding areas in ports to provide fast assistance and response to identified febrile persons in ports and minimize risk of exposure to other port users.

Read: Cebu Ports Authority sets up isolation rooms

Also, CPA did not allow foreign ships to dock at the ports. The foreign ships’ crew and passengers were not allowed to disembark without the permission from the Bureau of Quarantine and the Bureau of Immigration through verified issuance of free pratique (clearance given an incoming ship by the health authority of a port), shore pass or disembarkation permits and other pertinent permits. The CPA also suspended all visitation privileges extended to seafarers of foreign ships.

Moreover, all ships lying alongside a pier, wharf or bulkhead were required to deploy and attach rat guards to prevent the passage of rats between the ship and port.

On port terminal operations, CPA also imposed the strict implementation of guidelines and preventive measures to protect port employees against COVID in adherence to the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to step up safety measures against the COVID-19 in all ports.

The CPA also directed all frontline port personnel to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as surgical or N95 mask, maintain clean hands and use hand sanitizers at all times, avoid close contact and proper disposal of PPE after usage to avoid possible contamination and to protect themselves from being infected, and to deter any possible spread of said virus.

All port police are tasked to monitor compliance of port stakeholders with the port protocol. Indiscriminate spitting within the premises of the port was not allowed as pathogens of infectious diseases are found in saliva, phlegm and other respiratory droplets.

“We are requesting the public to please support our efforts, comply with the enforced port protocol and most importantly practice personal protective measures such as hand hygiene, social distancing, and proper cough etiquette to help put a stop or slow down the spread of the virus,” Miole added. /bmjo