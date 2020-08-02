Capitol disburses P3.2M assistance to stranded Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol has released a total of P3.2 million in financial assistance to qualified Cebuanos who were stranded in other provinces because of the implementation of community quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19.

According to the Provincial Information office, the amount was disbursed to 1,129 verified stranded Cebuanos who applied for the provincial government’s Stranded Cebuanos Assistance Program (SCAP).

In earlier interviews, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the amount extended to the stranded individuals were not the same as those who were stranded with companions received a relatively larger amount to meet their needs.

READ: Capitol releases P2.3M to 847 stranded OFWs

Since the launch of the SCAP in mid-April, Garcia has refused to reveal the actual amount sent to each LSI.

READ: Cebu province launches ‘assistance center’ for Cebuanos stranded in other provinces

While the province was under the enhanced community quarantine last April, the Capitol launched the Facebook page, Stranded Cebuanos Assistance Center, to facilitate the extension of financial assistance to the LSIs who could not go home due to community quarantine restrictions.

Quoting Garcia, the PIO’s news release said 1,129 applications went through validation through “rigorous scrutiny to make sure there are no bogus claimants.”

Those applicants who were stranded within Cebu island did not qualify for the assistance.

“Daghan kaayo nangapply asta ang nanga-stranded kuno… naa sila sa Mandaue unya nangapply sila. Dili na, kadto ra intawong naas gawas,” Garcia stated during her July 29 press conference.

(Many tried to avail of assistance because they claim to be stranded, but some of them were just in Mandaue [City] and yet they sent their applications. The assistance is for those who were left stranded outside of Cebu province.)