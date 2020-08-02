CSBT to resume regular operations soon

BARILI, Cebu – With Cebu City now under a more relaxed state of community quarantine, the Cebu Provincial government announced that they would have to start preparing plans to resume regular operations of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Sunday, August 2 in Barili town in southern Cebu, said the Capitol would eventually restore CSBT’s regular operations.

“We will have to revert (CSBT back to its regular operations) but we will plan carefully about this. We can only revert it after careful planning,” said Garcia.

“The CSBT would have to operate once again as the South Bus Terminal… We might have to transfer our bagsakan center and start looking for other areas,” she added.

CSBT, which is located along N. Bacalso Ave. in Cebu City, has been turned into a ‘bagsakan’ center for raw products and produce from other parts in Cebu province for more than four months when the city was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to threats of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As a result, a temporary terminal was placed along Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Talisay City to serve south-bound buses and mini-buses.

Under ECQ, non-essential travels are not allowed and public transportation is paralyzed.

However, Cebu City was downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) by the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force last July 31. It is expected to last until August 15.

Cebu province, on the other hand, remained under a modified GCQ (MGCQ) wherein more quarantine restrictions are eased. /dbs