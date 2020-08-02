Liloan to have olympic-size pool, oval alongside CTU campus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Contractors have begun the site preparations for the construction of an Olympic-size track oval and pool in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

The facilities will be put up in a municipal government-owned lot in Barangay Jubay, which is also the site for the planned establishment of a Cebu Technological University (CTU) campus.

The construction of the first phase of the project costing P20 million is budgeted under the 2020 General Appropriations Act.

“Mayor Christina [Frasco] and I are ecstatic to begin this project together that will take Liloan to greater heights,” Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco Frasco said in a news release.

In September 2019, Representative Frasco filed a bill for the establishment of a CTU extension campus in Liloan.

According to the news release, the rooms below the grandstand facing the oval will serve as classrooms for the CTU Extension./dbs