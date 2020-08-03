570 violators apprehended in Cebu City’s first two days under GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 570 violators were apprehended by members of the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) in the first two days since Cebu City was downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) status.

In the record of Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, August 1, or the first day of GCQ, recorded the most number of violators at 484. Lesser were caught the next day, August 2, with only 86.

Ligan said that most of those who were caught did not have quarantine passes with them while others were caught going out even when it was not their scheduled day to be allowed out.

Read: 520 violators; more people in malls on 1st day of GCQ in Cebu City

The significant decrease of violators apprehended on the second day could be attributed to the first day arrests, which may have reminded the public of the strict implementation of the protocols, said Ligan.

“They know that [being under] GCQ doesn’t mean they are free to roam around. We are still in a quarantine period,” said Ligan.

Ligan believes the public is now more aware that quarantine passes are still needed, as what Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella specified in the Executive Order he released for the GCQ guidelines.

Read: CCPO chief mulls pushing measure to imprison, fine GCQ violators

While the city is under GCQ, Ligan reminds the public to continue to stay at home to help minimize the chances of being contaminated by the coronavirus. /bmjo