CCPO chief to establishments: Specify work hours in workers’ COEs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), is appealing to the establishments in the city, to specify schedule of duty hours in the certificate of employment (COE) they issue to their employees.

Ligan said this would help the police trace and make sure that the COE was not being abused or used in other means other than its main purpose which was to allow employees to get to work despite the city being under quarantine period.

“If they will be using it beyond that time sa ilang trabaho, kana violation na pud na,” said Ligan.

(If they would use that beyond the time of their work schedule, then that is a violation.)

Ligan said that putting the scheduled hours of work in the COE would also be easier for those employees that were working at night and would happen to pass by patrolling policemen or checkpoints.

He said that the COE should not be used beyond the time of an employees’ work schedule.

However, Ligan assured that the policemen would be considering at least two to three hours time allowance on top of the work hours of employees to give way to their traveling hours to get home./dbs