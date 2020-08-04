Trough of LPA to bring scattered rains in Mindanao, E. Visayas — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of the low pressure area will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Mindanao and Eastern Visayas on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.
In its 5 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa said the LPA was last spotted 360 kilometers east southeast of Davao City and still has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.
Meanwhile, severe tropical storm Dindo (International name: Hagupit), which exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday, is still dragging the southwest monsoon or Habagat, according to Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.
“‘Yung Habagat or southwest monsoon na hinihila pa rin ng bagyong Dindo ay nakakaapekto sa Northern Luzon,” he also said.
According to Aurelio, the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies to at times cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
