Trough of LPA to bring scattered rains in Mindanao, E. Visayas — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of the low pressure area will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Mindanao and Eastern Visayas on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

In its 5 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa said the LPA was last spotted 360 kilometers east southeast of Davao City and still has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm Dindo (International name: Hagupit), which exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday, is still dragging the southwest monsoon or Habagat, according to Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

“‘Yung Habagat or southwest monsoon na hinihila pa rin ng bagyong Dindo ay nakakaapekto sa Northern Luzon,” he also said.

According to Aurelio, the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies to at times cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius