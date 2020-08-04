Mandaue logs 26 more recoveries, 10 additional infections on Aug. 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s count of its COVID-19 recoveries is now at 1,056 after the city reported on Monday, August 3, 26 more patients to have recovered from the virus.

The additional recoveries include six patients from Barangay Tabok, five from Umapad, three from Casuntingan, two from Basak and Looc, and one each for Barangays Cabancalan, Canduman, Jagobiao, Maguikay, Mantuyong, Opao, Subangdaku, and Tipolo.

The city government, however, also reported 10 new infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the same day.

The new infections include two from Barangays Jagobiao and Pagsabungan and one from Alang-Alang, Cambaro, Bakilid, Cabancalan, Maguikay, and Subangdaku.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s public information office said on Monday evening.

The number of deaths among the city’s COVID-19 patients remains at 82, with no additional mortalities reported by the city.

With this, the Mandaue City’s total number of cases is now at 1,879 with 741 cases that remain active. / dcb