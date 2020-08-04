DOTr requires wearing of face shields in all PUVs starting Aug. 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The wearing of face shields will already be a must for everyone traveling via public transport beginning next week, August 15, 2020.

In a memorandum dated August 3, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Administrative Service Artemio Tuazon Jr. directed all officials of transportation sectors to enforce the policy in areas where public transport has been permitted.

The compulsory wearing of face shields is on top of other health protocols such as the wearing of face masks and observance of physical distancing.

“As instructed by the Secretary, this is to mandate all officials/heads of various transportation sectors to enjoin within their respective jurisdictions the mandatory wearing of face shields (aside from face masks) for ALL passengers in areas where public transportation is allowed, effective on 15 August 2020,” the memorandum reads.

Face shields required in sea travel

For those traveling by sea, the mandatory wearing of face shields will be implemented starting on Friday, August 7.

In a separate memorandum, Vice Admiral Narciso Vingson Jr., the assistant secretary for Maritime, directed the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Philippine Ports Authority, Cebu Port Authority, and the Philippine Coast Guard to implement the “No-Face-Shield, No-RIde” policy effective on Friday.

“In this regard, all concerned are tasked to issue the necessary announcements to properly inform the riding public,” Vingson said in the memorandum. / dcb