Cebu City lifts some road closures to help ease traffic congestion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government, in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), has decided to lift some road closures and open up checkpoints in five areas here to help ease traffic congestion in the city.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., told CDN Digital that he met with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to discuss the opening of some roads, which were closed during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

This was done in response to the traffic jams experienced by workers on Monday, August 3, 2020, the first day of the opening of certain businesses under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Read: Moderate to heavy traffic greets Cebu City’s 1st Monday under GCQ

The following roads will be opened starting tomorrow, August 5, 2020:

1. Archbishop Reyes Avenue to Pope John Paul II Avenue

2. R. Duterte Street / Covergys

3. Katipunan Street / Pacaña Street

4. C. Padilla Street / Carlock Street

5. L. Gabuya Street / Cabreros Street

Aside from road closures, checkpoints in some of these streets will also be opened as well to allow easier movement of vehicles.

“Tan-aw nako usa nis nakadala sa traffic kay dili man gud sila makaliko. If ato na iopen, madivert na ato traffic, maluwag-luwag na,” said Casas.

(I think that this is one of the areas that has caused traffic because cars cannot turn due to the closures. If we will open these, the traffic will be diverted, it will ease up.)

The city hopes to improve the traffic situation in the downtown area as more workers are now allowed to go to their workplaces under GCQ. /bmjo