BFAR-7 gives fiberglass boats to fisherfolks in Sta. Catalina, NegOr

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) gave fishing boats to two fisherfolk associations in Sta. Catalina town in Negros Oriental to help in their livelihood.

The recipients of the donation were the Pasil Sta. Catalina Fisherfolks Association (PASCAFA) that is based in Barangay Poblacion and the San Francisco Fisherfolk Association (SAFFA) in Barangay San Francisco.

On Monday, August 3, BFAR-7 through its Provincial Fishery Office (PFO) turned over the boats to the Sta. Catalina municipal government. The LGU is the one tasked to turnover the boats to the recipient associations.

In an advisory, BFAR-7 said that the fiberglass reinforced boats measure about 22 feet long and are paired with a 5.5 horsepower marine engine with complete accessories.

“The boat construction project was funded under the Targeted Actions to Reduce Poverty and Generate Economic Transformation (TARGET) program of BFAR that aims to assist marginal fisherfolks [to] improve their livelihood and income,” the advisory reads.