DSWD-7: 3K returning OFWs, LSIs provided with cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 3,000 returning overseas workers, and locally stranded individuals (LSIs) from Metro Manila in Central Visayas received cash assistance from the government, an agency here reports.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD – 7), in a press release issued on August 7, 2020, said they have provided financial aid amounting to a total of around P6.1 million to at least 3,214 individuals as of July 29.

“As of July 29, 2020, a total of Php 6,097,500.00 worth of financial assistance was provided to a total of 3,214 individuals while a total of Php 813,200.89 of hotmeals and non-food items like hygiene kit provided to 7,535 individuals,” reported DSWD – 7.

DSWD-7 said the assistance they have extended formed part of the national government’s Hatid Tulong program that aimed to help repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and LSIs return to their respective hometowns and provinces.

“This is part of the Hatid Tulong, a transport assistance initiative by different national government agencies like Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Recruitment Agencies Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) among others to help ROFs and LSIs as they return to their respective provinces,” said DSWD-7.

Social workers, they added, were deployed to airports and seaports to check the mental health status of returning OFWs and LSIs through orientations.

“Upon arrival of the LSIs, the DSWD-7 provided hot meals and financial assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) depending on the assessment of the social worker,” said DSWD – 7.

“Social workers also check passports and other pertinent documents of passengers especially those with minors. This is a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent child trafficking,” they added. /bmjo