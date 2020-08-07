WeTrace to open registration by Aug. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) of Cebu province will have to wait for a while before they can register to a contact tracing application needed for their future travel passes.

Developers of WeTrace, in an advisory, announced that their Work Pass System portal will be open for registration on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

“In partnership with the Province of Cebu, our Work Pass System will be available by Saturday, August 8, 2020 and will be accessible via the WeTrace Android App and Web,” the advisory read.

As a result, they advised individuals doing cross-border travels in GCQ areas in Metro Cebu for work to secure and process other documents required for their travel passes such as medical certificate, certificate of employment, and company identification cards.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order (EO) No. 20 last August 5, mandating employees in Cebu City, who reside in the towns of Consolacion, Minglanilla, and Talisay City, to secure travel passes starting this August 10.

One of the prerequisites in obtaining a travel pass was for individuals to register to WeTrace, a contact-tracing software developed by Cebuano professionals.

Talisay City and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion remained under GCQ while the rest of the province has been downgraded to a more relaxed modified GCQ (MGCQ).

The three areas are located in close proximity with Cebu City, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Central Visayas.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that their total number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases account for nearly half of the entire count for Cebu province.

DOH-7 reported that Cebu province has documented a total of 3,617 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of August 6. /bmjo