CentCom opens mini library to help poor students

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Central Command (CentCom) that is located in Barangay Apas in Cebu City is more than just a military camp.

Its compound also houses a mini-library that will serve as a hub for donated books and other learning materials that may be used by students in Barangay Apas and other communities where military camps are located.

Lieutenant General Roberto Ancan, the CentCom commander, led the inauguration of the mini-library on Friday, August 7.

In a speech, Ancan said that the establishment of the mini-library is in support of the “Share a Book, Inspire a Life” project of the 3rd Civil Relations Group in partnership with the Youth for Peace and Development of the Philippines (YFDMP) and other sectors of the community.

Construction was made possible with the help of the different construction and architectural firms here.

Under the command’s Community Support Programs (CSP), Ancan said, they will be sharing the donated learning materials with students in Barangay Apas and those coming from communities where their military units are situated in the Visayas.

Their mini-library, he said, may also be used as a venue for research and study by poor students in Barangay Apas.

“Most children in these areas don’t have access to educational materials such as textbooks. As a fair share support, our stakeholders agreed to facilitate the donation of books so that no children will be left behind and this constructed mini library will serve as a hub or center of the donated books and other information materials,” he said. / dcb