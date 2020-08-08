CV’s COVID cases breach 17K mark as recoveries rise to 11K

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Central Visayas has breached the 17,000-mark.

Recent data from the Department of Health in the region (DOH – 7) showed that Central Visayas has documented a total of 17, 097 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, August 7.

However, more than half, or around 70 percent of this count, have already recovered from the infection.

DOH – 7 reported 827 recoveries on the same day bringing the total recoveries to 11,446.

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the region continues to increase with the addition of 45 all coming from Cebu island on Friday. A total of 40 of the new deaths were reported in Cebu City.

The region’s COVID-related fatalities have increased to 975.

But health officials clarified that not all of the 45 reported deaths happened on the same day.

Breakdown

The region’s number of newly recovered patients that were reported on Friday surpassed its number of new infections. DOH – 7 recorded only 137 new COVID-19 cases that day.

Seventy of the 137 additional cases were reported in Cebu province while 21 came from Cebu City, tagged as the epicenter of the outbreak in Central Visayas.

The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu recorded six and 14 new COVID-19 cases respectively.

Outside Cebu, the provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental each have two new coronavirus cases.

A total of 1,622 swab samples coming from the region were processed on Friday by the seven molecular laboratories here that are accredited to carry out COVID-19 tests. / dcb