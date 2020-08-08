Face shield use required at MCIA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Guests and passengers of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will already be required to wear face shields starting August 15.

Airport authorities, in a public advisory issued on August 7, announced that they will be requiring all individuals entering the MCIA premises to equip themselves with face shields.

The advisory said that this is in line with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) memorandum directing all individuals who will be boarding all types of public transportation to wear face shields.

READ: DOTr requires wearing of face shields in all PUVs starting Aug. 15

“In compliance with the mandate of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), all passengers departing and arriving through Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) are required to wear face shields, together with face masks, starting 15 August 2020 at 00:01,” the MCIA advisory reads.

“All other individuals, including airport staff, meters, and greeters, are also required to wear face shields and face masks while on airport premises,” it added.

MCIA authorities are also asking for the public’s cooperation in complying with health protocols that are being implemented at the airport.

“The well-being of passengers and staff remains MCIA’s topmost priority in this continuing global battle against COVID-19,” the advisory said. / dcb