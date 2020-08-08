Talisay City logs 17 new COVID cases on Aug. 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines –From having zero cases on Thursday, Talisay City recorded 17 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, August 7.

The city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said the new cases come from Barangay Cansojong, San Isidro, Dumlog, Bulacao, Candulawan, Lawaan I, and Lawaan III.

Most of these cases are close contacts of previously reported cases of the infection.

“The most important part of contact tracing is isolating them from the community to prevent further infection,” the PIO said.

Five of these cases are members of a family in Barangay Cansojong who manifested mild symptoms of the disease.

Another five cases coming from Barangays San Isidro, Dumlog, and Lawaan I were swabbed after they exhibited influenza-like symptoms.

The recent addition brings to 780 the total number of cases in Talisay City with 102 of these considered as active cases of the infection.

Barangays Bulacao and Cansojong have the most number of active cases with 13 cases each.

Talisay City’s recoveries remained at 601 while its death toll remained at 77. / dcb