Errand boy nabbed for robbing, stabbing teacher

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The teacher’s “errand boy” was arrested for robbing and stabbing the public high school teacher at Saturday dawn, August 8, 2020 in Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Elmer Bolito Ebora, 26, also of Sitio Kamansi, was arrested hours after he robbed and stabbed with an icepick, teacher Hans Emmanuel Machacon, 54, severely injuring the latter, said Police Major Juanito Alaras, Mabolo Police Station chief, in a phone interview.

Machacon is currently in critical condition after Ebora allegedly stabbed him with an icepick in the neck.

Alaras said that Ebora and Machacon knew each other and Ebora was even an errand boy of Machacon.

The police chief also said that during a background check, they found out that Ebora was in jail for quite a while and was facing a robbery case.

“Kaning suspect bago rang laya, robbery sad, naka piyansa. Wala pa mi nakakuha sa detalye kung kanus-a nakalaya,” said Alaras.

(The suspect has just been released after he posted bail for a robbery case. We still have not gathered enough details as to when he had been released.)

Investigation showed that Ebora entered Machacon’s house through the backdoor at dawn on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

However, Machacon, who was asleep at that time, woke up and caught Ebora inside the house.

It was then that Ebora stabbed Machacon with an icepick on the neck and the former took the P2,000 from Machacon’s wallet and fled.

Police Major Alaras said that witnesses identified Ebora as the culprit in the crime and during a followup operation caught Ebora in his house.

Ebora was detained at the Mabolo Police Station detention cell pending the filing of robbery and frustrated murder charges./dbs