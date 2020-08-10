Siquijor’s 2 new COVID cases are LSIs from NCR

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Provincial Government of Siquijor on Monday, August 10, 2020, announced it has two more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Siquijor Governor Zaldy Villa, in an official statement published on the provincial government’s social media pages, said the two new COVID-19 patients in their province happened to be locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who arrived from Metro Manila.

“Among ipahibalo sa tanan nga adunay duha ka kaso ug COVID-19 positive nga nahidugang sa atong record,” Villa said.

(We would like to inform everyone that we have recorded tow new COVID-19 cases.)

Villa said the patients were a 38-year-old male with an address in the town of Larena and a 53-year-old female with an address in Siquijor town.

These developments bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Siquijor to four. The previously documented patients in the island-province also happened to be LSIs from the National Capital Region (NCR).

But the governor assured the public that there is no local transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in their province.

“Atong klaruhon nga wala ta’y local transmission diri sa probinsya. Gituman gyud sa atong mg medical frontliners ang mga tukmang paagi para aning duha ka bag-ong pasyente,” said Villa.

(We would like to clarify that there’s no local transmission in our province. Our medical frontliners are strictly adhering to the right protocols on attending our two, new patients.)

He added that all COVID-19 patients in Siquijor, including the two new ones, have been transferred to their designated isolation facility.

In the meantime, the provincial government is urging its constituents to always follow the minimum health standards being imposed.

Last August 1, Siquijor lost its title as the only island-province in Central Visayas free from any documented COVID-19 cases after it logged its first two infected patients.

Siquijor is currently under a state of modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). /bmjo