Bogo City’s active COVID-19 cases down to 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only two cases out of 63 total coronavirus (COVID-19) disease infections remain active in Bogo City, northern Cebu as of Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The city government announced on Tuesday that six additional COVID-19 patients have been officially declared to have recovered from the infection. This brought the total number of recoveries in the city to 59.

No new infection has also been logged in the city for the day.

Despite the development, the city government called on its residents to continue observing health protocols such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and staying home to prevent the resurging of cases in their locality.

“Mga Bogohanons, naa sa inyuhang mga kamot ang sunod nato nga mga adlaw. Makalingkawas ba kita niini o magsugod nasab kita sa sugod? Maong palihug, kinasingkasinga ang pagsunod sa mga health protocols,” the city government said.

(Bogohanons, our fate lies in your hands whether we will get through this or redo it from the top. So please, heartily follow the prescribed health protocols.)

The city has also logged a total of two deaths out of its COVID-19 cases. /bmjo