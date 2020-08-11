Plan your beach getaway with The Bellevue Resort!

A beach vacation in the serene and private shores of The Bellevue Resort is the perfect way to enjoy your vacation in the beautiful island of Bohol. With the resort’s luxurious amenities and exciting activities for all ages, you will surely experience a fun and memorable stay! Check out these exciting offers Bellevue has in store for you!

Experience a vacation like no other with the resort’s exclusive treat for local residents. Stay in one of the resort’s cozy rooms for a night or two for as low as Php 3,999 nett/ per night and enjoy a deliciously made set breakfast, to be served at the Marea Al Fresco Dining. Add a little fun to your beach getaway and get your adrenaline pumping with the exciting activities on land, in and on water, and even in the air! Take a dip in the infinity pool, practice your aim at the archery facility or head to the ocean and get on a kayak or paddleboard!

Cannot stay for too long? The resort is now offering Day Tour packages for only of Php 500 nett for children and Php 888 nett for adults. You may also avail a room for the day for only Php 2,000 nett or book a private boat tour for as low as Php 500 per person. These offers are available daily from 7 AM to 6PM; limited slots are available per day and pre-booking is required.

While you’re at the resort, don’t forget to visit the Marea Al Fresco Restaurant! It is the perfect spot to dine at the resort as guests will be able to enjoy the fresh breeze and allure of Doljo Beach while enjoying an array of traditional Filipino and international fare. Taste Marea’s all-time favorites like Halang- Halang Manok, Bacolod Chicken Inasal, Sizzling Pork Sisig and the well-loved Pinoy dessert, Halo-halo.

The resort is known for its 5-star quality restaurant service, and recently they came up with a new dining experience called Private Dining! Enjoy the stunning view of the Panglao shores while enjoying a deliciously curated meal set for as low as Php 3,500 nett with your loved one in your own exclusive room!

Rest assured, the management has updated its precautionary measures to ensure that all guests will have a safe and comfortable stay at the resort.

Don’t waste another moment! Book your trip and pack your bags and head to The Bellevue Resort today! For inquiries and reservations, please call (+6338) 422 2222 or send an email to [email protected]

ADVERTORIAL