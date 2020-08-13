SRP for face shields set at P26 to P50

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has set the suggested retail price (SRP) for face shields at P26 to P50 each.

In a public advisory issued by the Department of Trade and Industry on Thursday, August 13, 2020, the agency said the prescribed price is for those face shields made of clear plastic or acetate material and provide good visibility.

Read: DOTr requires wearing of face shields in all PUVs starting Aug. 15

The DTI advisory said the face shields should be made of robust material that can be easily cleaned and disinfected, whether it is reusable or disposable.

It should also be fog-resistant, have an adjustable band to attach firmly around the head, and fit snuggly against the forehead with full face coverage.

“Likewise, DOH reiterates that a 10% allowable variation to the SRP may be added to account for the distribution cost for the Visayas and Mindanao areas,” the DTI said.

This type or personal protective equipment has recently gone popularity among consumers following the announcement of the transportation department that it will already be mandatory to wear them in public transport. /bmjo