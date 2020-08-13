Mandaue City logs 21 new cases, 31 recoveries on Aug. 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city of Mandaue reported 21 new infections as of Wednesday, August 12, 2020, bringing its total count of confirmed coronavirus disease cases to 1,987.

It also logged 31 recoveries raising the tally of recovered patients to 1,361.

The data posted on Thursday morning, August 13, 2020, shows that the 21 new cases are all from the community. The city distinguishes its cases between those in the barangays and in confined spaces like jails.

The newly confirmed cases include four from Jagobiao; two from barangays Subangdaku, Tipolo, Centro, and Basak; and one from Paknaan, Cambaro, Tabok, Maguikay, Casili, Cabancalan, Ibabao-Estancia, Umapad, and F. Zuellig Street.

Decontamination in the involved areas and contract tracing activities for the new cases are underway, the city government said.

The patients who recovered from the infection, meanwhile, are from barangays Canduman, 9; Alang-alang, 6; Labogon, 4; Maguikay, 4; Cubacub, 3; Mantuyong, 2; Umapad, 2; and Tipolo, 1.

This development brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city down to 544. The number of active cases in the city has been declining since the start of August with more recoveries logged than the new infections added daily.

The number of deaths among the city’s confirmed COVID-19 patients remain at 82 as the city has not logged additional validated death since July 30. The city, in its Public Information Office (PIO) page, indicated that it only officially encodes a death upon the availability of a medical certificate. /bmjo