COVID recoveries in Central Visayas hit 12k

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of patients in Central Visayas who successfully recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection has breached the 12,000-mark.

This developed after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, logged 258 more recoveries, which is more than the number of new cases on that day, which was 149.

As a result, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the region has reached 12,196. The cumulative total of confirmed cases, on the other hand, stood at 17,518 as of August 12.

With the continued trend of having new recoveries surpassing the number of newly infected patients, the number of active cases or patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Central Visayas slightly declined.

The regional health office, in its latest COVID-19 bulletin, said it was monitoring 4,308 active cases of coronavirus as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Around 71 percent of active cases in Central Visayas, or 3,050 out of the 4,308, were placed under home isolation, which meant that these patients, in accordance with existing health protocols, show either mild symptoms or none. As of August 12, DOH- 7 said 1,258 were under hospital care for having severe to critical symptoms of the infection.

Most of the active cases were from Cebu island, which includes the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and the whole of Cebu province.

Meanwhile, the region’s case fatality rate is currently at around 5.79 percent after it reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths.

DOH- 7’s data showed that COVID-19 mortalities in Central Visayas has reached to a total of 1,014, with 605 of these coming from Cebu City.

Central Visayas is at second, next to the National Capital Region (NCR), for having the highest number of documented COVID-19 cases in the country.

The national government’s anti-coronavirus task force has eased quarantine measures in all areas in the region, including Cebu City, which was tagged as the epicenter of the outbreak here. /bmjo