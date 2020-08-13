PLDT warns against erring contractors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), one of the largest telecommunications company in the country, has warned its subscribers of a modus that has been reported by some of its subscribers.

PLDT said subscribers reported that some contractors had been disconnecting current Fiber customers to free up ports for pending Fibr applications.

A netizen took his concerns to Facebook on Monday, August 10, 2020, over the sudden loss of his internet connection four weeks ago.

The netizen said he repeatedly asked PLDT’s assistance and the technician handling their line said someone disconnected their Fibr connection.

Two weeks later their internet connection came back, but their neighbor reported that they lost their connection as well.

“Same thing daw yung nangyari sa kapitbahay namin nung mag nagcheck ng technician sa end naman nila saying na tinanggal yung kanila at pinalit yung samin and yung previous na technician na nakausap nila,” said the netizen.

(It was the same thing that happened to my neighbor. When the technician checked their connection, it was disconnected and transferred to us.)

The post garnered 10,000 shares and over 8,000 reactions and comments. The post prompted other netizens to share their similar experience as well.

One netizen even caught the contractor attempting to disconnect his neighbor’s Fiber connection to transfer it to another slot.

“Such activities are clearly improper and will not be tolerated. Our network and legal teams are currently investigating these reports and will take the necessary actions against erring contractors,” said PLDT in a statement released on their Facebook page.

The telecommunications giant urged subscribers to report such incidents to their complaint hotline or through the email: [email protected]

PLDT assured the subscribers that these incidents will be investigated. /dbs