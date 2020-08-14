Talisay City College in Cebu is now powered by Smart

Smart Communications, Inc. has partnered with Talisay City College in providing their students with connectivity solutions via SmartBro Pocket WiFi, SIMs and load. Those who will benefit from this partnership include TCC students who still need to finish their second semester for the academic year 2019-2020.

TCC will also be distributing these SIMs and devices to their 22 partner-barangays where they will be administering exams to their students at their respective barangay halls.

This partnership is part of TCC’s continuing efforts to help their students finish their academic year and to prepare them for online and blended learning, made possible by reliable connectivity provided by Smart.

“The pandemic has shaken all educational institutions but we have to be fast in providing solutions so our students could still continue learning despite the trying situation. But knowing that we are not alone in this battle, I was encouraged. With the help of Smart, our students can continue learning amid the global health crisis,” shares Dr. Helmer Montejo, Talisay City College Research Director and Associate Dean.

“We are glad that we are able to help the students of Talisay City College, especially those who need finish their second semester for the school year 2019-2020. The main objective of Study Smart Program is to provide connectivity to the schools to make learning more accessible, inclusive and affordable,” says Nancy Nacua, Manager, Smart Community Development and Partnerships.