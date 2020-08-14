COVID-19 cases in PH soar to 153,660 with 6,216 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday recorded an additional 6,216 infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the Philippines’ tally to 153,660.

The latest from DOH data showed that of the total cases, 79,813 were active cases.

Metro Manila has the most number of new infections with 3,848, followed by Laguna having 302 new cases, Rizal with 242 infections, Cavite with 240, and Bulacan with 178.

There were additional 1,038 recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who recovered to 71,405.

But the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,442 after the DOH logged in16 new fatalities.

The DOH noted that it removed 81 duplicates, which includes four recovered cases, were removed from the total case count.

"There's also one recovered case found to be negative and was removed in total case count," the DOH explained regarding the latest data. "We also updated the health status of 15 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were four deaths and 11 active cases."