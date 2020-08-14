Chan: 400 individuals in Lapu hired by PSA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan on Friday, August 14, reported that several individuals from their city were recently hired by a government agency.

Chan, in a post on his official Facebook page, announced that at least 400 residents of Lapu-Lapu City were accepted as new employees of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Chan said their local government had earlier met with officials from PSA, urging the latter to source their additional manpower from the city.

“Kapin 400 sa atong kaigsuonang Oponganon ang nahatagan og oportunidad nga makakaplag og panginabuhian pinaagi sa Philippine Statistics (Authority) office human kita nakigsabot sa maong ahensya nga diri sa atong syudad kuhaon ang manpower,” said Chan.

(Over 400 of our Oponganon fellows were given the chance to earn a living through the Philippine Statistics Authority office after we coordinated with the agency to source their manpower here in the city.)

The mayor said the newly hired workers for PSA would be tasked to help the agency in implementing the upcoming 2020 Census of Population and Housing which had been moved from May to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that their orientation immediately began on Friday.

“Subli nang gisugdan ang ilang orientation kaganiha kung diin sila maoy tahasan nga magdumala og census sa mga kabalayan nga kabahin sa pagsuta sa populasyon sa atong nasud,” he added.

(Orientation for the new employees from PSA began earlier today where they were tasked to be part of the implementation of the housing census in line with determining the population of our country.) /dbs

