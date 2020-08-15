DepEd: Private schools allowed to start classes before Oct. 5

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday allowed private schools to start classes on August 24 or any date ahead of the October 5 opening for public schools.

“DepEd hereby clarifies that such private or non-DepEd schools that have already started their classes, or are scheduled to start classes on August 24 or on other dates ahead of October 5, are allowed to proceed provided they are strictly using only distance learning modalities and that there are no face-to-face classes,” the department said in a statement.

“These schools shall submit the relevant documents to the Regional Director as required by DepEd Order No. 7, s. 2020 (School Calendar and Activities for School Year 2020-2021) as well as DepEd Order No. 13, s. 2020 and DepEd Order No. 17, s. 2020 on readiness assessment,” it added.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones previously announced that the opening of school year 2020-2021 for public schools will be moved to October 5, as approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Classes were supposed to start on August 24, but several lawmakers urged the DepEd to defer it in order to prepare further with the transition of blended learning.

Based on the DepEd latest data as of August 14, around 23.2 million students have already enrolled in public and private schools.

CFC