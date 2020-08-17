Cebu Gov Gwendolyn Garcia fractures hip

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia suffered a fracture to her left hip after slipping inside her home in Cebu City over the weekend.

Capitol legal consultant Rory Jon Sepulveda gave the update on the governor’s status along with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Christina Giango on Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020.

Garcia, 64, lives alone in her house.

Garcia has been prescribed to walk in aid of a walker for six weeks and a cane for two weeks after that.

According to the Governor’s medical certificate issued by Dr. Jose Antonio San Juan of the Cebu Orthopaedic Institute, Garcia is due for a repeat X-ray in two weeks to determine the state of healing of her injury.

The medical certificate also indicated that Garcia has osteoporosis, which, Giango said, explains why she was prone to the injury.

Despite the injury, Giango said the governor is in good health and is due to return to work on Tuesday, August 18.

Giango said it is not yet certain if the accident would affect the scheduled out-of-town engagements of the governor.

In 2016, Garcia also suffered a similar injury. /bmjo

