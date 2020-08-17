PRO-7 denies holding cop tagged as person of interest in killing of Dumaguete City broadcaster

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Monday, August 17, 2020, clarified that they are not holding captive the policeman tagged as a person of interest in the killing of Dumaguete City broadcaster Rex Cornelio, also known as Rex Cornelio Pepino.

In a press release, the PRO-7 denied that they are holding Police Executive Master Sergeant Reuel Piñero in the police compound in PC Hills, Barangay Lahug.

This developed after the wife of Piñero sought assistance to locate her “missing” husband and filed a petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus on PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro and three other PRO-7 officers.

According to the statement of PRO-7, Piñero is not detained at the PRO-7 compound and is being transferred to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Cornelio, a radio broadcaster, was shot dead last May 5, 2020, along Villa Amada street in Barangay Daro in Dumaguete City.

Piñero was tagged as a person of interest in the killing.

“Currently, PEMS Pinero has already reported to his unit at NCRPO and is undergoing quarantine protocols, as required by the NCRPO Regional Health Service therein. Obviously, he is not within the operational and administrative supervision and control of PRO-7,” reads a portion of the statement of PRO-7.

Piñero was said to have been issued an order of transfer from the PNP Headquarters, assigning him to the NCRPO last August 4, 2020.

Upon Piñero’s arrival in Cebu on August 7, he reported to the PRO-7 headquarters before he departing as there were several delays with his transportation due to the travel restrictions. Piñero then agreed to avail the services of staying in PC hills compound to rest before resuming with his trip.

PRO-7 also clarified that Piñero is still an active member of the PNP pending the results of the investigation. /bmjo