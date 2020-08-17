Talisay caps day with no new COVID case

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The City of Talisay in southern Cebu capped another day of recording no new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The city’s public information office (PIO), on Monday, August 17, 2020, announced that health officials in their locality logged no new confirmed patients of COVID-19.

They also said Talisay City, which remained under a state of general community quarantine (GCQ) until August 31, reported nine additional coronavirus recoveries.

As a result, the city’s total number of documented COVID-19 cases still stood at 810 as of August 17. Comprising around 82.4 percent of this number, or 667 out of 810, were considered as recoveries already.

With more recovered patients reported each day, Talisay City’s number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 51.

COVID-19-related mortalities, on the other hand, remained at 83 as no new deaths were logged on Monday. /bmjo