Member of religious group found lifeless in Poro home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Poro, Camotes are investigating the death of a respected member of a religious congregation who was found with several stab wounds on his body inside his house on Monday morning, August 17, 2020.

Police identified the victim as Erwin Boragay Costas, 40, reportedly a reverend of the religious organization. He was found lifeless with stab wounds on his stomach and neck at around 6:30 a.m.

Police Master Sergeant Adorberto Carba Jr., the investigator of the case, told CDN Digital that they are still in the process of gathering more information to determine whether this was a case of murder or suicide.

According to Carba, suicide was considered as they learned that Costas was reportedly suffering from depression. This was what the victim’s mother told police.

But further investigation showed that Costas was also involved in a land dispute involving the land where their church stands. This may also be motive for murder.

Robbery may be ruled out since, according to Carba, no important documents and things were missing from the house where the body was found.

As of this time Carba said that they will be waiting for the family to grieve before they proceed with the investigation. /bmjo