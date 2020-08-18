Mandaue recoveries hit 1.6K, active cases down to 336

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 in Mandaue City has hit 1,607 after the city logged 16 more recoveries on Monday, August 17.

The new recoveries include two from Barangays Basak, Cambaro, and Pagsabungan and one each from Banilad, Canduman, Casuntingan, Centro, Jagobiao, Labogon, Looc, Maguikay, Tabok and Tipolo.

The hike in recoveries effectively brought down the number of active cases in the city to 336 despite having logged two additional cases for August 17.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the city has also remained at 82 with no additional mortalities logged since July 30.

To date, Mandaue City’s standing active case count is at 16.59 percent of its 2,025 total confirmed cases.

In the data released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas, meanwhile, the number of active cases in the city is still at 770 with 1,288 recoveries. The DOH-7’s total on the confirmed cases in the city is also at 2,136, reflecting a 111-head gap on the count of the city.

The August 17-data of the DOH-7 also reflects only 78 deaths in the city. / dcb