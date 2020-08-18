Together, we move forward: Mandani Bay sees positive outlook post-COVID 19

In addition to serious implications for people’s health and healthcare services, the COVID-19 has impacted nearly all aspects of people’s lives, including how businesses operate. As restrictions are gradually lifted, Mandani Bay developer HTLand, Inc. remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its team members, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders.

Coping to challenges on market behavior and economic trends, Mandani Bay has been implementing ways to seamlessly do business through the use of digital technology. This includes immersive tools and reference materials such as virtual tours, comprehensive online presentations, online reservation, and enhanced website and social media content.

With the re-opening of its Show Gallery and corporate offices, HTLand has implemented sanitation procedures that strictly adhere to guidelines set by the Department of Health.

“With half of our workforce still working from home, we assure our clients and partners that business transactions and customer service are just as smooth as what we can offer in person,”said Gilbert Ang, HTLand Project Director.

Ang added that despite challenges in construction due to disruption brought by the health crisis, HTLand remains upbeat that it can deliver on its promise of welcoming its first few residents with the turnover of Mandani Bay Suites units starting early 2021.

Furthermore, construction of Mandani Bay Quay is in full swing along with other key support facilities, making Mandani Bay a complete lifestyle destination.

Jeffrey Lun, HTLand Project Advisor, said as the world adapts to the new normal and addresses challenges brought by the health crisis, Mandani Bay commits to all its stakeholders a strong and seamless return to operations, providing quality customer experience and tools to ensure convenient business transactions.

“In these unprecedented times, there is nothing more important than working together and taking care of each other. Cautiously and responsibly, we will move forward with gratitude, purpose, and hope that we will bounce back bigger and stronger, and get back on our feet sooner, along with the rest of the world,” Lun said.

About Mandani Bay

Developed by HTLand, Inc., a joint venture of Hongkong Land and Taft Properties, Mandani Bay is a world-class 20-hectare waterfront township development with a stunning view of the coast and the encompassing cityscape.

Strategically located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Mandani Bay sets the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines as it is poised to become the focal lifestyle centre of its area and one of Asia’s key urban landmarks.

