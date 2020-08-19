Toledo City logs 6 new cases, 5 recoveries on Aug. 18

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Toledo City logged six new cases of the coronavirus disease and five new recoveries on Tuesday, August 18.

With the addition of the six new cases, this city in midwestern Cebu now has a total of 37 active cases of the infection. But its recoveries also increased to 124 with the inclusion of five more on the same day.

The city’s COVID-related deaths remained at 9, the City Health Department said in an advisory.

Toledo City’s new cases are aged between 27 and 75-years-old and come from Barangays DAS – 3, Tubod – 1, Luray II – 1, and Matab-ang – 1.

“All other necessary information will be posted after the contact tracing,” the city’s advisory reads.

Three of its new recoveries, on the other hand, come from Barangay DAS while one each come from Barangays Poblacion and Biga.