LPA to bring cloudy skies, rainshowers in Bicol, most of Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Eastern Samar will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the Bicol Region and large portions of Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa’s 4 a.m. weather forecast, Bicol Region, as well as Visayas except for Western Visayas, and Mindanao except for Zamboanga Peninsula will experience this weather condition due to the LPA.

The LPA was last spotted 600 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

“Mababa ang tsansa na mag develop ito into a tropical depression pero hindi po natin inaalis ‘yung posibilidad na ito ay magdevelop, kaya umantabay po tayo sa mga ilalabas na updates ng Pagasa,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(The LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression but we don’t discount the possibility that it could intensify. The public is advised to monitor updates from Pagasa.)

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula, according to Pagasa’s forecast.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius