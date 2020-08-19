DTI Cebu gives out negosyo kits to 27 beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Cebu gave away negosyo kits to 27 beneficiaries here as part of their Pangkabuhayan sa pag Bangon at Ginhawa Program (PBG).

In a statement released on August 19, 2020, DTI Cebu said the beneficiaries received P10,000 worth of negosyo kits that can help them start a business amid the pandemic.

The 27 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) beneficiaries were victims of a fire last May 31, 2020 in Sitio Huyong-huyong Alaska Mambaling.

A beneficiary from Barangay Buhisan was also granted with the Negosyo Kit during the program.

The Negosyo Kit is comprised of various items and goods that the beneficiaries can use to jumpstart a business.

The DTI launched this program as a livelihood seeding and entrepreneurship development program for micro-enterprises, with priority in areas affected by fire incidents and other calamities, including health disasters like outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics such as COVID-19.

“It is also a post-disaster response mechanism to address the need for continued economic activities in the affected areas. The initiative intends to support communities especially micro-enterprises to resume their business after devastating fire incidents and other calamities, including armed conflicts,” said DTI Cebu. /bmjo