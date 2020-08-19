Only two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Naga City in latest count

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga City recorded two new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on August 19, 2020, bringing their total number of cases to 159 with only 30 remaining active.

Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said in a public statement that the new cases were from Barangays Lutac and Cantao-an.

The patient from Sitio Salwag, Barangay Lutac is a 59-year-old male, who was admitted at the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health (VMCH) for influenza-like symptoms on August 15, 2020.

On August 17, 2020, he was transferred to a private hospital in Mandaue City, where he proved positive to the coronavirus.

He has five first-generation contacts, who are now isolated at the Inoburan isolation center, and two other close contacts, who are currently under home quarantine.

The second case is a 50-year-old male from Purok 7, Barangay Cantao-an, who was already suffering from cardiovascular disease and diabetes prior to proving positive to the virus.

He is currently admitted in a hospital and his five first-generation contacts are now isolated in Barangay Colon.

The patient also has nine close contacts who are now under home quarantine.

The city also recorded one new recovery, raising the number of total recoveries to 104.

The mayor urged the residents to remain vigilant and stay home as much as they can. The residents are also urged to follow basic protocols of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and practicing regular disinfection. /bmjo