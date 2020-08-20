Penalties for quarantine violators in Cebu City reduced

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The penalties for quarantine violators in Cebu City have been reduced to a much lesser amount and time in jail.

The amendment to City Ordinance No. 2566 was passed by the City Council on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, during the regular session, and will be implemented as soon as it is approved by Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Read: Labella to dad: Amend measure against quarantine violators

Under the existing ordinance implemented on August 16, 2020, first-time offenders have to pay a penalty of P1,500 or serve up to 30 days imprisonment. For the second offense, the violator will pay a fine of P3,000 and will serve 30 days in jail.

For the third offense and multiple offenders, they will be fined P5,000 and serve 30 days in jail.

The process would also be tedious as all violators will have to face the court for their charges and the court will determine their penalties.

Councilor David Tumulak, who authored the ordinance, said the mayor requested a reduction in the penalty as he pitied first time violators of the ordinance.

Under the amendment, the first time violators will only need to pay a penalty fee of P500 and will be immediately released from detention upon payment.

The second time violators will need to pay a penalty fee of P1,000 and will also be immediately released from detention upon payment.

The penalty has to be paid at the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) and the violators will only be released if they can show the receipt to the arresting officer.

However, for third-time violators and more, they will have to pay P3,000 penalty or serve 30 days in jail. They will be charged in court and the court will determine the penalty.

The court may decide to allow the violator to conduct community service within the terms and conditions set by the court.

Violators under the age of 18 will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Services for counseling, profiling, and proper disposition.

The parents for juvenile multiple violators may be sanctioned for negligence under the existing laws of the state. /dbs