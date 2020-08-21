LPA off Cagayan may intensify into storm, rainy weekend due — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) east of Cagayan may develop into a tropical depression either this Friday or Saturday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The LPA was last spotted 120 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, the state weather bureau reported in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

“Nananatiling mataas ang tsansa na maging isang mahinang bagyo o tropical depression ang nasabing LPA pagsapit ng either mamaya o bukas, at bibigyan ito ng pangalan na ‘Igme’ o ‘yung pang-siyam na bagyo ngayong 2020,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(There is a high chance that the LPA may develop into a tropical depression either today or tomorrow. It will be given the local name “Igme,” which will be the ninth storm in the country this 2020.)

Estareja added that the LPA is expected to continue to move north towards the east of Babuyan Islands in the morning and noon, and will move further to east of Batanes in the afternoon and evening.

“Inaasahang mananatili po sa Philippine area of responsibility ang LPA hanggang Sunday, kung saan posible pa rin itong mag-enhance ng habagat kahit na hindi na ito nakakapekto sa ating bansa,” he added.

(The LPA may stay within PAR until Sunday, and may still enhance the southwest monsoon even if it will not directly affect the weather in the country.)

This Friday, the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA or the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius